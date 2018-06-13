  • Kim Kardashian meets Alice Johnson in Memphis

    Kim Kardashian-West just left in an airplane after visiting Alice Marie Johnson in Memphis Wednesday. 

    Kardashian met with Johnson at a house in Southaven after landing in Memphis just after noon. They took several photos inside during their meeting. 

    Kim Kardashian-West has arrived in Memphis.

    A plane landed in Memphis just after noon. We snapped this photo of the runway.

    Minutes later, our crews saw her enter a house in Southaven. Kim and Alice embraced in a hug as she walked into the residence.

    The reality TV star met with President Trump on May 30 to plead for  Alice Marie Johnson to be granted clemency. The Memphis woman was serving a life sentence from a 1996 conviction stemming from a Memphis drug ring.

    Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence last week, and Kardashian was the one who told Johnson she was being released. 

    Today, she plans to meet with Johnson face-to-face for the first time.

