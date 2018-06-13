Kim Kardashian to visit Memphis on Wednesday, report says

Kim Kardashian-West is coming to Memphis Wednesday, according to a report.
According to US Weekly, the reality star who met with President Donald Trump regarding Memphis native Alice Marie Johnson is set to meet Johnson face-to-face for the first time.
Kardashian met with Trump on May 30 to plead for Johnson to be granted clemency for a life sentence from a 1996 conviction stemming from a Memphis drug ring.
Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence last week, and Kardashian was the one who told Johnson she was being released.
According to the report from US Weekly, Kardashian and Johnson are expected to visit the Today show on Thursday.
