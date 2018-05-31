0 Kim Kardashian visits White House to discuss prison reform, case of Memphis woman

Kim Kardashian visited the White House to discuss prison reform – including a prisoner with ties to Memphis. The reality TV star will meet with several advisors, including Jared Kushner.

In the past, Kardashian has advocated for Alice Marie Johnson to be pardoned. Today is the 63-year-old’s birthday.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

Johnson is serving live without parole for a first-time nonviolent drug offense, according to family members via a Change.org petition.

The petition to grant clemency to Johnson has more than 264,000 signatures.

Family members said the mother of four lost her job and panicked while trying to find work.

“I couldn’t find a job fast enough to take care of my family. I felt like a failure,” Johnson said in an except posted to the petition. “I went to a complete panic and out of desperation I made one of the worst decisions of my life to make some quick money. I became involved in a drug conspiracy.”

Johnson was born in Olive Branch but moved to Memphis at 24 years old. She was charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine, and money laundering, according to a profile on CandoClemency.com.

She was sentenced to life in prison in 1996.

Alice Marie Johnson’s case caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, who has been advocating to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for President Donald Trump to consider her for clemency, according to the Change.org petition.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he did meet with Kim about prison reform and sentencing.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

