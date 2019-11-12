Kingsbury Middle and High School closing early due to gas leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Shelby County Schools are dismissing early today.
Kingsbury Middle and High School will be sending children home early because of a gas leak.
The students will be sent home at 10:30 a.m.
According to Shelby County Schools.
"Kingsbury Middle and High School will dismiss today at 10:30 a.m. due to a gas leak in the building.
Unfortunately, repairs cannot be made soon enough to allow the school-day to continue, and we believe it is in the best interest of students to dismiss early today.
All students will be fed lunch before they leave, and both schools will follow normal dismissal procedures.
Staff will remain on campus until all students are safely dismissed. There is no impact to the elementary school as a result of the gas leak. The elementary school-day will continue as regularly scheduled."
