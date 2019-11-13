Kingsbury Middle and High School to reopen Wednesday after closing early due to gas leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Shelby County Schools will reopen Wednesday after dismissing early Tuesday.
Kingsbury Middle and High School sent students home early because of a gas leak.
According to Shelby County Schools.
MLGW has restored service to the Kingsbury HS/MS sites. Heating systems are coming back online to heat the buildings tonight and classes will be back in session tomorrow (11/13).
