Kingsbury Middle and High School to reopen Wednesday after closing early due to gas leak

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Shelby County Schools will reopen Wednesday after dismissing early Tuesday. 

    Kingsbury Middle and High School sent students home early because of a gas leak. 

    According to Shelby County Schools.

    MLGW has restored service to the Kingsbury HS/MS sites. Heating systems are coming back online to heat the buildings tonight and classes will be back in session tomorrow (11/13). 

