0 Kirby High Cougars dominate the scoreboard this football season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kirby High junior defensive back Kaleb Almo has a message to the opposition. "People out to get us," he said. "They want to make a point. We want to make a point."

Three games into the season, the Cougars have made their point loud and clear. It's not just that they're undefeated. They're dominating, lighting up the scoreboard while their opponent's side has been stuck on zero.

"Last year the kids ended the season with a sour taste in their mouth," Cougars coach Chester Flowers said. "But they came back focused and engaged."

Playoff football is the expectation for Flowers and his players. This wasn't always the norm, though.

It wasn't that long ago the Cougars posted an 0-20 record over two seasons.

It's been a steady process of developing a winning culture.

"Well it was building on every single small victory," Flowers said. "From day today. Started out the kids wasn't used to coming to practice every day. It's the small things you know."

The small things have led to big things on the field.

The Cougars feature high-level talent on both sides of the ball, especially on a defense yet to give up a score.

"We want to dominate every team we play," Almo said. "Every team we go against. We want to set an example. We want to set a trend for Kirby High School."

Cougars lineman Terrence Moore says it's all about getting the offense back on the field.

"It's real fun," Moore said. "We're just quick. We're trying to hurry up quick. We're trying to get the offense back on the field."

Don't sleep on the offense, either. This unit is putting up almost 40 points a game led by Austin Peay commit Draylen Ellis at quarterback.

All the pieces are there for a deep playoff run. The hope is to sustain this success for years to come.

"Got the goal this year to win state championship," Almo said. "We want to work even harder. Be more stout. Be faster, physical, everything."

These last two seasons have meant to much to Flowers. The vision of a winning program is finally coming to fruition.

"It's huge," he said. "It's so gratifying to know it's so much different than the program that I took over. We're in a lot better place right now."

