0 Kirby High School closed for rest of week due to ‘pest issues'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kirby High School will be closed once again due to a rodent problem.

The school was closed for four days last week because of the infestation of rats, and school officials said the school was ready to go Tuesday when students returned to class.

We have informed families that Kirby High School will be closed the remainder of this week – September 6 and 7. We sincerely apologize to our students, families and staff for having to deal with this situation. We’ve had multiple crews at the school over the past week (1/4) — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) September 6, 2018

However, Shelby County Schools said Kirby will be closed for the rest of the week due to “pest issues.”

Clean-up crews had spent the majority of Labor Day weekend working to fix the infestation at the school.

According to officials, SCS poured thousands of dollars into repairs:

700 ceiling tiles were replaced

200 linear feet of insulation has been replaced

Estimated cost to address the issue is approx. $20,000

Pest Control, Maintenance, Custodial and Grounds teams have clocked approximately 800 hours of work in this project

SCS announced Wednesday that “signs of a pest issue were discovered in one area of the building” on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, signs of a pest issue were discovered in one area of the building today. That said, we have no choice but to close school immediately and bring crews back to inspect and treat the school. We will be holding a community meeting Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. (3/4) — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) September 6, 2018

It is unclear when the school will be reopened at this point.

There will be a community meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Hickory Ridge Middle School “to provide as much information as possible to families and explain the options” being considered.

