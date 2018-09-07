0 Kirby High School closed indefinitely: What's next for students, teachers?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After two days open, Kirby High School was forced to close its doors yet again. Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said the school will remain closed for at least six to eight weeks.

Hopson also apologized to the Kirby family and called this, “Unavoidable act of nature.”

At this time, rodents ae still alive and dying inside the school.

Rodents are being poisoned in one part of the building, moving to another part, then dying. This is making the strong smell move around the building.

Rats in the building have eaten the holes that were repaired inside the building.

Investigators say the rats are nesting in an old auto shop near the back of the high school near the greenhouse. While cleaning the area, the rats were disturbed and moved inside the building.

The Shelby County School district told FOX13 someone discovered signs of pest issues in one area of the building Wednesday.

Now, students are off for the 5th and 6th day.

“An idle mind id a devil’s workshop… So then if they have nothing to do guess what that causes them to do other things,” said Pastor Derrick Reed.

Kevin Woods with the Shelby County School board released the following statement --

SCS said they had the approval of the health department to reopen the school, so FOX13 requested to see the latest health inspection report.

However, we only found a report dated to August 14th – days before school even began.

Woods said the Shelby County Health Department did a walk through of the school and gave the okay to open. The health department director told FOX13 inspections are limited to where food is prepared or served.

“How do we spend $20,000, show pictures, photo ops of people coming in and claiming we have a problem done and it hasn’t been walked through,” said Pastor Reed.

SCS said they spent $70,000 and 800 hours battling the issue, they replaced 700 tiles and 200 feet of insulation.

School board member Kevin Woods and Superintendent Dorsey Hopson proposed the following suggestions for administrators –

He wants students to register for virtual school programs

The district can utilize space at the Hickory Ridge Mall or other buildings in the area.

Parents would be allowed to enroll their students in another school that has availability.

Classes might be moved to nights and weekends



