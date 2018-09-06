Kirby High School closed: What's next for students, teachers?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After two days open, Kirby High School will remain closed until the pest problem is under control.
The Shelby County School district told FOX13 someone discovered signs of pest issues in one area of the building yesterday.
Now, students are off for the 5th and 6th day.
“An idle mind id a devil’s workshop… So then if they have nothing to do guess what that causes them to do other things,” said Pastor Derrick Reed.
FOX13 found out that it wasn’t the sighting of a rodent that caused the closure this time; it was a foul smell.
Kevin Woods with the Shelby County School board released the following statement -
SCS said they had the approval of the health department to reopen the school, so FOX13 requested the latest health inspection report.
However, we only found a report dated to August 14th – days before school even began.
Woods said the Shelby County Health Department did a walk-through of the school and gave the okay to open. The health department director told FOX13 inspections are limited to where food is prepared or served.
