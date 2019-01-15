Kirby High School renovations more than $1 million over estimated budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A week after Kirby High School reopened for students and staff following a severe rodent infestation, FOX13 obtained a financial breakdown for the renovations.
It shows that Shelby County Schools spent more than $3.3 million to upgrade the school, which was more than $1 million over the original estimate.
The summary shows SCS only spent $287,000 for pest control and green house removal.
They spent nearly $465,000 to move Kirby High School students to other neighboring facilities and nearly $570,000 for construction work including paint, lighting and ceiling work.
The district spent the most money on furniture, lockers, auditorium upgrades, signage and security cameras. The breakdown shows this amount was nearly $1.8 million.
FOX13 asked the school district for more information about where the extra money was spent but district officials haven't responded to that request yet.
Below is the official breakdown of spending provided by the district:
- Construction including paint, ceiling tiles, lighting, etc. – $567,000
- Pest control, potables & greenhouse removal, custodial services – $287,000
- Furniture, lockers, auditorium upgrades, security cameras, signage – $1,742,600
- Technology – $278,000
- Other (rent, move of KHS students) – $464,200
- Total – $3,338,800
