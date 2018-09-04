  • Kirby High School students, faculty returning to school following rodent problems

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kirby High School will be back in session, as classes are set to resume Tuesday. 

    The school had been closed since Aug. 28 due to rodent issues. 

    Shelby County Schools announced they will be back in school Tuesday after clean-up crews worked to “complete the deep cleaning and renovation process inside the building.”

    In the tweet, officials provided a video showing the clean-up process over the past week.

