Kirby High School students, faculty returning to school following rodent problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kirby High School will be back in session, as classes are set to resume Tuesday.
RELATED: Officials back up perfect score on health inspection, school remains closed for rodent problems
The school had been closed since Aug. 28 due to rodent issues.
RELATED: Shelby Co. school closed due to rodent problem got perfect score on last health inspection
Shelby County Schools announced they will be back in school Tuesday after clean-up crews worked to “complete the deep cleaning and renovation process inside the building.”
We are excited to welcome back the students of Kirby High School tomorrow, September 4th. Here is a look at the hard work put in over the last week to have school ready for instruction. https://t.co/GXr7AHlnV5— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) September 3, 2018
In the tweet, officials provided a video showing the clean-up process over the past week.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother tries to steal more than $1,300 from Target with two small children, MPD says
- 2-month-old suffers skull fracture; Memphis mother behind bars
- One dead, another injured after double shooting in Highland Heights
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}