0 Kirby High School students return to class Monday, but with a twist

Kirby High School students will return to the classroom on Monday. They’ve been out of school for two weeks because of a rodent infestation in the KHS building.

They’ll be moving into W.E.B. Du Bois, which will actually cause the school’s current students to move.

FOX13’s Shelby Sansone spoke with Kirby’s Principal at W.E.B. Du Bois on Friday. She was told the school will only house students from KHS.

Sgt. Kenneth Fagens is one of the many teachers who is setting up a new classroom in the middle of the school year. He teaches Junior ROTC.

“(It’s) the least we can do to try and educate the kids,” Sgt. Fagens told FOX13.

The Kirby High School building is shut down for the rest of the semester because of the rodent infestation. Beginning Monday, 9th and 10th graders will be at W.E.B. Du Bois. 11th and 12th graders will be housed to a section of Kirby Middle.

“Obviously we have to get accustomed to the new surroundings, the new way to greet the kids in the new surroundings and basically start over,” Sgt. Fagens said.

Kirby Middle students will stay at their school, but W.E.B. Du Bois students were relocated to Cummins Church down the road from their school. That location already houses elementary school students.

KHS principal Steevon Hunter told FOX13 the church had extra rooms, and those students never missed a day of class, unlike the high schoolers. Kirby missed six days in the past two weeks.

Wednesday, students received laptops and have completed schoolwork remotely since then.

“Teachers are still communicating with students, posting assignments, students are turning those assignments in,” Principal Hunter said.

Principal Hunter told FOX13 students will continue to take the laptops home for the rest of the semester. They’re using a platform called Canvas to complete their work.

The technology is expected to help students catch up on their curriculum.

“You may have instructions given by a teacher,” he said. “You may have collaborative stations where students are working together in groups, or you may have assignments being given on the laptop where students are working independently.”

Since students have not missed 10 days of class, they do not have to make up these days at the end of the year.

Principal Hunter will have opportunities to go to Saturday school or after school tutoring if they need extra help because of missed days.

