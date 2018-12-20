Kirby High School to reopen in January months after rodent infestation, SCS says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Months after closing its doors “indefinitely” due to rodent problems, Kirby High School is set to welcome students and faculty back to the main building in January.
According to Shelby County Schools, the high school will reopen on Jan. 7, 2019.
The school is hosting a “Grand Open House” on Jan. 4 for all families, staff and community members that have been affected by the closure.
We are thrilled to announce our Kirby HS family will return to their building on Jan 7. All families, staff, and community members are invited to a Grand Open House on Jan. 4th from 3-6pm, followed by two basketball games.
That will be followed by two basketball games at the school.
The infestation was initially discovered over Labor Day weekend. Students and faculty returned to school for two days before officials decided to close the building “indefinitely” as they worked to fix the problem.
The building itself has not been open since Sept. 5. Students have been attending school at different buildings in the meantime.
