0 Kirby High School working to clean up rat infestation, remains closed indefinitely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kirby High School is working hard to get the school ready for students and faculty to return months after being infested with rodents.

The school posted a video to YouTube showing the cleanup. The infestation was so bad students had to be moved to other schools.

RELATED: Kirby High School students return to class, but with a twist

Shelby County Schools is not specifying when the school is going to reopen.

Officials are only saying at this point there will be a media tour of the building next week if they continue to make progress.

RELATED: Kirby High School closed indefinitely: What's next for students, teachers?

One hair stylist near the school said she has heard a lot from parents since the infestation was discovered.

“It is certainly a topic when my customers come in here. It’s amazing that so many rats and snakes and everything over there it is hard to believe that,” Angela Roberts said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

SCS won’t say what is being done to prevent the same thing from happening again. The infestation led to students missing nearly two weeks of classes.

The video the district posted shows painting, sweeping and other work going on.

Outside, FOX13 noticed a pest control truck and a lot of full dumpsters. Roberts said she has heard from parents who have to take their kids elsewhere.

“They said they were willing to do what they have to do – they want their kids to go to school,” Roberts said.

Students who returned after the first shutdown complained about a foul odor inside the school.

SCS would not say what is being done to remove the smell. There were several ladders leading to the roof and lift trucks parked around the building Thursday.

Homeowners and businesses around the school told FOX13 they were initially scared the rats would spread to their properties. That has not been the case.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.