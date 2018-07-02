Kirby Middle student killed in accidental shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Kirby Middle school student died and the school is opening to allow students and teachers to mourn.
The Green Dot Public Schools media person, Jocquelle Rodgers, told FOX13 and said Jacob Smith was killed in an accidental shooting.
It is unclear what led to the shooting and where it took place.
FOX13 has learned Jacob Smith was a former student at Kirby Middle School. The school posted on their Facebook page saying Smith was "an energetic student-athlete who was known for his bright smile, infectious laugh, and playful spirit. While he was socially popular, he was also an extremely intelligent honors student, who was a value add to our school's community. We would like to thank his family for sharing Jacob with us."
Related: 13-year-old killed in 'accidental' shooting, friend charged
The school also announced Monday, July 2, the school will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer a safe place for students and families to mourn this tragic loss.
It was previously reported that Jacob Smith was shot and killed in Chicago. These reports turned out to be false.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}