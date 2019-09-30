Kroger donates former Orange Mound location to Superlo Foods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - City officials and Kroger leaders made an announcement concerning a community necessity in Orange Mound.
Kroger leaders told FOX13 they have donated their former Orange Mound location to Superlo Foods.
The original store closed in 2018, causing frustration for that community. Another Kroger on Third Street in South Memphis also shut down in 2018.
