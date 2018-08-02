0 Kroger may expand ban on Visa credit cards to more stores across U.S.

Due to Visa Inc.’s high annual swipe fees — a $90 billion problem — Foods Co., a unit of supermarket chain Kroger, has banned payment using Visa credit cards at 26 California stores and gas stations operating under the brand.

“Visa's rates and fees are among the highest of any credit card brand,” Foods Co. said in a statement Monday. “The savings will be passed along to Foods Co. customers in the form of low everyday prices on the items shoppers purchase most.”

According to Bloomberg, Kroger is also thinking about expanding the ban to some of its other 2,779 stores in the U.S.

Trending stories:

“If we have to expand that beyond Foods Co., we’re prepared to take that step,” Kroger CIO Chris Hjelm told Bloomberg. Visa’s card fees are “out of alignment” he said. “We don’t believe we have a choice but to use whatever mechanism possible to get it back in alignment.”

Representatives at Kroger in Memphis issued a statement regarding the potential for credit card bans in our area:

As we redefine the grocery customer experience, we are always looking for partnerships that create customer value. At this time, our Kroger Delta Division Stores continue to accept Visa Credit.

That means, for now, you can still use your credit card at Kroger stores in Memphis.

However, it is unclear if that could change in the future.

Visa expressed disappointment with Kroger’s decision and told Bloomberg the company “remains committed to working with Kroger to reach a reasonable solution.”

Both Visa and American Express Co. dropped more than 2 percentage points each on the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.