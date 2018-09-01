0 Kroger working to bring grocery store back to Orange Mound, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A city leader called Orange Mound a food desert.

On Friday, Kroger announced it is working closely with community leaders to help bring back another vital grocery store to the Memphis area.

About a dozen community leaders met with representatives from the grocery chain Friday.

The goal is to make sure people in Orange Mound have access to quality foods, and they are focusing on three different areas.

“Food services, fresh quality service with that, pharmacy services – men and women and families’ pharmaceutical – supplements and vitamins and then financial services,” said community leader Bishop Henry Williamson.

When Kroger closed in February, it created quite a stir. Most argued that it hurt their community.

It even got the attention of Rev. Jesse Jackson, who came to Memphis hoping to help people find a solution.

Even though Kroger is not returning to the area, they’re working closely with the community to help bring in another grocery store.

“Having a seat at the table means a lot to us, and we are always ready and prepared to stand with you to help address the needs that you’ve just listed,” said Kroger spokesperson Teresa Dickerson.

It’s still up for discussion as to which grocery store will return, but councilmember Jamita Swearengen said having Kroger’s support really makes a difference.

“This community is now a food desert, and this is nothing that we desire but this effort is showing us that there is a movement that’s making things go forward,” she said.

Jackson was supposed to be there today but couldn’t attend because of Aretha Franklin‘s funeral.

Community leaders plan to keep having these discussions moving forward.

