0 Kwasi Corbin 'wasn't there to kill anybody' on day Memphis teen gunned down, attorney says

Opening arguments for the man accused of killing an 18-year-old in downtown Memphis murder trial began Tuesday.

A trial roughly three years in the making.

Kwasi Corbin, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Myneisha Johnson, along with assault for injuring two others. Police say he shot into a crowd of people at 2nd and Peabody on May 22, 2016.

Johnson was set to graduate the following weekend after she was killed. She had one child. Her son accepted her diploma for her at Booker T. Washington’s graduation ceremony.

Corbin is facing a slew of charges in connection with the shooting. They include First Degree Murder, multiple counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, among others.

Prosecutors said minutes before the shooting, the group Johnson was with exchanged words with the suspects who admittedly had a gun.

“He got his newly acquired rifle, he got it ready to fire. He stuck it out the window and pointed at Myneishia and her group – and he pulled the trigger,” said Kevin McAlpin, the prosecutor in the case.

They were very intense opening statements.

“They at one point came across the defendant on Beale Street. Apparently there was somebody in Myneishia’s group that the defendant didn’t get along with very well, and maybe they just made some looks at each other,” McAlpin said.

Defense attorney Lauren Pasley also had strong statements to open the murder trial.

Pasley claimed Corbin did have the gun on him, but she argued he “wasn’t there to kill anybody.”

McAlpin said Corbin put his rifle back in the car and sped off 2nd Street, hit a car trying to get out and turned left onto Peabody Place.

McAlpin said jurors will see video during the trial of Corbin running through red lights and intersections where pedestrians were present. He said video will also show Corbin getting onto Union with at least five cars behind him.

The prosecutor said once Corbin got to I-240 and I-55 his car blew up and he through his rifle out the window.

During the first day of the trial, jurors also heard from several witnesses, including Johnson’s aunt and cousin.

Her aunt said she got a phone call the night of the shooting saying Johnson had been gunned down.

