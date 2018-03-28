0 Labor tensions continue in the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The clock is ticking for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the public employee unions to reach some kind of contract agreement. This includes sanitation workers.

Memphis is about observe the 50th anniversary of the sanitation workers strike that brought Dr. King to Memphis.

"You cannot honor Dr. King and refuse to bargain in good faith with the employees," said Mike Williams, president of Memphis Police Association.

One week before for the MLK 50 commemoration, and there is still labor tensions in the City of Memphis.

Memphis Police, Fire, Dispatchers and even the sanitation workers complain the city has not tried to reach a contract their unions and associations.

"We want it to be known to the world, the city of Memphis has not progressed," said Williams with negotiating team behind him.

The news conference called the Memphis Police Association. The MPA said the city has not responded to their latest wage proposals; a similar complaint other unions leader have told FOX13.

If no agreement can be reached by Thursday midnight, contracts talks go to impasse with the city council.

"We are only negotiating wages that is something they should have worked out a long time ago,” said Williams.

The police association and the Strickland Administration are not on good terms, but other union leaders asked why the administration didn't at least work out agreement with the sanitation workers weeks ago.

The 50th anniversary of the Dr. King's visit to Memphis to fight their rights and his assignation is one week from Wednesday night.

"We don’t want everybody descending on this city, going to these black tie affairs and patting each other on the back, and we are still having problems in this city," said Williams.

Mayor Strickland's Chief Communications Officer sent FOX13 email in response to the MPA complaints. Ursula Madden sent the following statement:

“These salary figures referenced by Mr. Williams are complete fiction. We are actually slightly above market average in both the police officer and police sergeant positions. It is absurd to suggest that the City has not progressed in wages and benefits for its employees since 1968. It appears Mr. Williams is attempting to negotiate through the media and build up toward yet another campaign for mayor. Meanwhile, we will continue to negotiate with the associations in good faith, as we have in previous years and continue to this year.”

