0 Lady Mustangs aim for third championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - His team is 16-0 and has won the past two state championships, yet David Wolff is talking to his players about getting better.

“We don’t think about the past,” Wolff said. “We think about what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

The past for the Lady Mustangs is filled with winning. Wolff doesn’t even keep track of the championships won.

“The most depressing day for me is the day after winning state and the reason that is - is because the process is over for that year and you’re starting to think about the next year,” he said.

This singular focus on the process and focusing on what’s next trickles down to the players.

“We can always be better,” junior Emma Riales said. “So, I guess it’s just knowing that we just gotta keep working and keep improving.”

Sydney Dacus is just a sophomore, but she knows how much opponents are motivated to dethrone the Lady Mustangs.

“We have a target on our back like all the time, especially this year,” Dacus said. “I think this team just works wonderful under pressure and stuff.”

The Lady Mustangs entered Thursday night outscoring opponents 96-4, taking domination to another level.

This means they’re going full speed from start to finish, a byproduct of their coach not letting off his coaching pedal.

“The environment he sets up is different from anyone else I know,” senior Molly Rose said. “He just makes us work for the position that we want.”

Junior Sydney Somogyi says Wolff makes sure the team doesn’t get too full of themselves.

“He definitely just points out what we need to fix,” Somogyi said. “He’ll give us compliments, but he doesn’t want that to overtake what we do in the next game.”

It’s all a part of the forward-thinking culture Wolff has developed and continues to preach every day.

“Number one is that you want to make sure that you don’t ever feel like it’s over,” Wolff said. “The second thing is the people that are on the field deserve every bit of energy that I have that I give for the team that starts a game as a team that finishes a game.”



