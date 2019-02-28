Lafayette County officials request to declare state of emergency after last week's rain

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. - Lafayette County officials have requested to declare a state of emergency after last week’s rain.
Several roads were damaged, along with businesses and homes.
One business owner said over 30 inches of water flooded his auto repair shop, and he even had to wade through the water to get his tools for work.
Neal Hodge did everything to protect his auto repair shop, even if it meant wading through waist high water to get there.
“The current was the most uncomfortable part because once it got up to the waist or so you couldn’t walk in it,” Hodge said.
Following the storms, sheet rock was ripped out in the office area, and you can see a pile of trash piled outside.
Emergency management officials said four homes and businesses in the county were affected by flooding. County officials requested to declare a state of emergency.
Hodge said he is lucky – he was able to save what he could.
Hodge told FOX13 they are still cleaning up the shop, but they do plan on relocating to a new location on Saturday.
