Lafayette County's new business center will be completed soon

LAFAYETTE, Co. - A new County Business Complex is opening up soon in Lafayette County. The hope is bringing all of these county offices and some city services together to make it easier on people.
They are opening the new offices in May. It combines two court systems and a number of different county services in a small area.
Currently, residents have to drive all over the place to get to these specific places.
County leaders told FOX13 that the County Justice Court, City Municipal Court, MHP Drivers license center, Health Department and DHS and Child Protective services will all be in this new Lafayette County Business Complex.
Carroll, an Oxford business woman told FOX13 she thinks the new Lafayette business complex's location is a good thing.
“I think it makes a lot of sense to put it in a convenient location, to put it on the highway, as well as having all things in the same spot that is a great idea,” Oxford business owner Allie Carroll said.
FOX13 found out a bus route will be added to the complex as well.
The new business complex is 45,000 square feet and sits between the site for the new elementary school and arena. The cost to build it was $8 million.
“Yeah, that’s pricey but everything that is good is pricey so I don’t know. I guess it comes with a cost, everything does,” Carroll said
The new business center has taken about 15 months to complete.
