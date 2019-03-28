0 LaFayette County's new elementary school will minimize overcrowding issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lafayette County Schools is getting a much needed Lower Elementary School to help deal with overcrowding.

They have put out some new renderings of the school.

The Superintendent shared those renderings with FOX13 today, as work is beginning on the site.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The new renderings show where all of the K-2 Wings are going to go in the new 100 thousand square foot elementary school.

Superintendent Adam Pugh told FOX13 the school is being built specifically for the younger kids.

“Oh, we are very excited about it. We really need the space now but to see them working, we are very excited about it because we know it'll relief our overcrowding,” Pugh said

Pugh shared with us that the new elementary school building is set to be completed in August 2020.

The current lower elementary was built in 1971. The move to a new school will free up some space.

“What we are going to do is to utilize our lower elementary and move some grades down, some out of our upper elementary into our current elementary school and move some grades from the middle school," Pugh said.

The new school is being built just down the road off of Highway 6, right around the corner from the old elementary school. Once the school is completed, it will provide some much needed space.

“We have kids meeting in areas that were never designed as classrooms,” Pugh said.

One of the unique features of the new school is that each classroom has its own bathroom, so the little ones will not have to leave class and go down the hall.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.