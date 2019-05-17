0 Lafayette residents continue fishing in dangerous conditions, despite warnings

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. - A flooded road and popular fishing spot have fishermen going to dangerous extremes to go fishing in Lafayette County.

FOX13 found out the road signs say the road is closed but nobody seems to care because the fish are biting.

The sign says ‘Danger,’ and that the road is ‘closed due to flooding,’ but FOX13 saw three trucks and two of them pulled boats and drove down the road like it was not there.

It is happening at the road to the boat ramp at the Tallahatchie, off Highway 7 in Lafayette County.

FOX13 watched as trucks plowed through deep water to get to a small silver of dry land to launch a boat to go fishing.

Holly Springs resident Elizabeth Glover brought her fishing pole and told FOX13 she was thinking about it, but she was not going to chance it.

“I just guess they are not scared and they are not afraid I feel like they are not afraid if they go down there,” Glover said.

The county told FOX13 the property the road sits on is owned by the Corps of Engineers. The park and boat launch are normally two times what is currently showing above water.

But now, even the boat park’s bathrooms are part of the river.

Oxford resident Mike Gordon said he thinks it is unwise to drive through all that water.

“I don’t know, it’s a little high for me. It cost too much to keep a vehicle going and that water ain’t good on those bearings,” Gordon said.

Lafayette County resident Tommy Doyle has lived here for twelve years and said he understands it.

“Why do you think folks are going through? The fish are biting somewhere, they just know where to go and I don’t, I guess,” Doyle said.

FOX13 reached out to the Corps of Engineers to find out if in fact the road is staying closed and who is patrolling it. When we hear back, that information will be shared.

