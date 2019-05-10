0 Lakeland commissioners questioning mayor's audit request over 'questionable financial anomalies'

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Months after calling on the state for a full forensic audit of every city department and school system, Lakeland Mayor Mike Cunningham would not address his previous request.

Cunningham made that surprise announcement almost a month after he said he found numerous questionable financial anomalies in city records.

But a month later, he has not specified what those were. Some commissioners and school officials said they still haven’t seen these alleged anomalies either.

“My comment is no comment,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham wouldn’t address his request for the forensic audit during Thursday’s meeting, even though a school board member asked about it.

“It’s a legal issue and I’ve been advised by my own personal counsel not to make any comments,” Cunningham told FOX13.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Some commissioners said Cunningham and Commissioner Richard Gonzales went to the state’s comptroller’s office about these anomalies in February, but Cunningham said the trip was before the election.

“He asked to go, and I didn’t see any problem with that. “We didn’t violate any Open Meetings Act, but we weren’t doing city business. We were both made aware of some things and we’re just doing our due diligence,” said Cunningham.

Whether the anomalies were discovered before or after the election, Commissioner Wesley Wright said a majority of the board didn’t find out about the audit request until a month ago.

He said that’s not fair to city staff who are now under a microscope.

“It’s kind of holding the city hostage. City hall in particular is not very happy. I imagine having that, you know, cloud of doubt above them they would like to know and be fair to them,” Wright said.

School board member Geoffery Hicks feels the same way. He said the school district has had four clean audits.

“Why didn’t you seek clarification and why didn’t you bring this stuff forward and allow us to clear it up? Instead, there’s this mystery and it’s very concerning,” said Hicks.

The audit will start with the comptroller’s office in Nashville.

But if there are any violations of state criminal law, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office would get involved.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.