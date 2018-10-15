Lakeland Elementary School adds full-time security officer to school

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - During fall break, Lakeland Elementary made some changes to their school. They hired a full-time school security officer.
Before hiring the officer, the school had a camera at the front door and visitors would get buzzed into the office.
However, there was access to four hallways before you would reach the office.
Now, there is a new system in place. “It’s a fun time to be a Lakeland lion!” said Principal Joretha Lockhart.
A new security entrance and a new school resource officer greeted students today as they returned from fall break.
“Parents, students, teachers, and staff have enough on their plate already. We don’t want them to be worried that the building doesn't have the appropriate security measures,” said Lakeland School Superintendent Ted Horrell.
Former Airforce member and police officer, Robert Gibson, has now taken to roll of school security officer at Lakeland Elementary. The officer is also armed.
“Some people may not be familiar with someone walking around with guns, and I’m just going to have to prove to them that I’m here for their safety,” Gibson said.
This is now the second school in Lakeland to have a school resource officer. Lakeland Preparatory Middle School also has a school security officer.
The new position was approved as a part of the school system’s 2018-2019 budget.
