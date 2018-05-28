  • Lakeland Mayor speaks out shortly after shooting at Sweet 16 party

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    LAKELAND, Tenn. - Less than 12 hours after a Lakeland shooting, two people are still fighting for their life.

    Three people were shot while attending a Sweet 16 party, neighbors are still trying to make sense of the senseless act of violence. 

    RELATED: Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party in Lakeland

    Lakeland Mayor Wyatt Bunker told FOX13, “Kind of a surreal moment for us. We have citizens that are in complete shock.”

    Mayor Bunker said the shooting happened while kids from Cordova and Germantown High Schools rented the clubhouse to throw the weekend party.

    Trending stories:

    The party took a violent turn when a bouncer told unwanted guests to leave. Seconds later, shots were fired and at least 3 people were hit.

    Even though the hands of father time can't be turned back, Mayor Bunker said Mid-South parents need to take responsibility for their children and themselves.

    Bunker said, “There's no bad children, there's only bad parents and I’m a firm believer in that.”

    Mayor Bunker said, “It starts in the home and it's going to come from the home we can't do it for them.”

    Monday night, the hunt was still underway for the suspect(s). Investigators believe the shooter(s) might have gotten away in a white Chrysler 200. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lakeland Mayor speaks out shortly after shooting at Sweet 16 party

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party in Lakeland

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Scattered Showers Forecasted for Memorial Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man critically injured, two others transported to hospital after shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person shot in Bethel Grove