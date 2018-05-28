Lakeland Mayor speaks out shortly after shooting at Sweet 16 party

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Less than 12 hours after a Lakeland shooting, two people are still fighting for their life.
Three people were shot while attending a Sweet 16 party, neighbors are still trying to make sense of the senseless act of violence.
Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party in Lakeland
Lakeland Mayor Wyatt Bunker told FOX13, “Kind of a surreal moment for us. We have citizens that are in complete shock.”
Mayor Bunker said the shooting happened while kids from Cordova and Germantown High Schools rented the clubhouse to throw the weekend party.
The party took a violent turn when a bouncer told unwanted guests to leave. Seconds later, shots were fired and at least 3 people were hit.
Even though the hands of father time can't be turned back, Mayor Bunker said Mid-South parents need to take responsibility for their children and themselves.
Bunker said, “There's no bad children, there's only bad parents and I’m a firm believer in that.”
Mayor Bunker said, “It starts in the home and it's going to come from the home we can't do it for them.”
Monday night, the hunt was still underway for the suspect(s). Investigators believe the shooter(s) might have gotten away in a white Chrysler 200.
