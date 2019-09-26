Lakeland secures $60 million loan for brand-new high school

Officials in Lakeland are getting funds together for a brand-new high school.
A spokesperson with the City of Lakeland told FOX13 they've received a $60 million Community Facilities Loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for a new high school.
Lakeland plans to secure interim financing from banks for the construction of the new high school.
The multi-million-dollar loan from the USDA will be used once construction is complete and will be based on a 40-year term at the current interest rate or lower, according to Lakeland officials.
"I am honored to be a part of this historic occasion," said Lakeland Mayor Mike Cunningham. "To lead this collaborative effort with other city officials to find and promote the USDA funding mechanism for our Lakeland School System expansion is truly a win-win for everyone in Lakeland."
