  • $71.2 million grant for major Lamar Avenue upgrade

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced a major upgrade to Lamar Ave.

    The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $71.2 million grant for Lamar Ave. improvements.

    Mayor Strickland released a statement saying, "Greater capacity for Lamar means more efficient routing of goods in this important distribution sector. It will also mean more traffic to the BNSF intermodal freight facility. This is a vitally important part of our city's transportation network — and the entire country's, too."

    Trending stories:

    The mayor also explained that this has been one of his top priorities since he took office.

    This multi-million dollar upgrade will also bring more jobs and strengthen the economy of Memphis, according to Mayor Strickland.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    $71.2 million grant for major Lamar Avenue upgrade

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arizona telescope array gets upgrade to see fainter stars

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 killed, others injured during bloody 24 hours in Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed during argument in Orange Mound

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis man robbed at bank, pulls gun on suspects