MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced a major upgrade to Lamar Ave.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $71.2 million grant for Lamar Ave. improvements.
This has been a priority of ours since we took office, and so many legislators and business community partners have been instrumental in landing this important project. I thank them all for their efforts.— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 5, 2018
Mayor Strickland released a statement saying, "Greater capacity for Lamar means more efficient routing of goods in this important distribution sector. It will also mean more traffic to the BNSF intermodal freight facility. This is a vitally important part of our city's transportation network — and the entire country's, too."
The mayor also explained that this has been one of his top priorities since he took office.
This multi-million dollar upgrade will also bring more jobs and strengthen the economy of Memphis, according to Mayor Strickland.
Major news today for the @CityOfMemphis: The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $71.2 million grant for a major upgrade of Lamar Avenue!— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 5, 2018
Simply put, this will mean more jobs and more economic growth for Memphis.
