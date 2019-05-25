0 Lamar Avenue business owners growing frustrated with recent string of burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A business owner said he’s tired of burglaries happening in his shop’s Cherokee neighborhood.

Memphis police said the South Memphis Fence Company was targeted for thousands of dollars’ worth of tools.

Shattered glass. Kicked in doors. Missing tools. It’s all the doing of at least one burglar caught on this store camera at the Fence Company.

“You can see they did a job on this vending machine,” said Warren Price, owner of the business. “They kicked my door in and busted out the window in the front door.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Price’s business has been in the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue for 15 years, and he is hurt to see someone target his business.

“We work really hard for our money and for someone to come in and scope the place out and take what we worked hard for isn’t a good feeling at all,” Price said.

Memphis police said the suspect may also be responsible for several other burglaries in the area.

“One guy down the street thinks he recognized the guy that broke in here,” Price said.

FOX13 took a look at MPD’s crime data. It shows seven burglaries within a quarter mile of the business just this month alone.

Each one is a business, or non-residential, burglary.

Price said it’s time other businesses keep their eyes peeled for thieves.

“Man, that’s unreal. We really need to do something about it,” he explained.

Memphis police does have a Crime Stoppers reward set. Right now, it’s unclear if other suspects may be involved.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.