Landscaping crew finds body stuffed inside trash bag behind Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a body was found near North Germantown Parkway in Cordova.
According to police, landscaping crews doing work near the Countrywood Shopping Center found the body in the area around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The body was found inside a black trash bag near the grassy wooded area behind Dick's Sporting Goods on Germantown Parkway.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
MPD told FOX13 that the body was in such a state of decomposition, the medical examiner couldn't tell if it was a man or a woman, race, age, or how long the body was there.
No additional details surrounding how the person was killed were available. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
"I think it's crazy and kind of disturbing we find a body behind a busy area," said Rodney Lewis, who works in the area.
An employee at the shopper center told FOX13 neither Dick's nor Kohl's have security cameras at the back of the store, so they were not able to provide surveillance video to police.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At approximately 10:06 a.m officers responded to a suspicious call behind 2393 N. Germantown Parkway. A body was located near the creek. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2019
