0 Large crowd honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 51 years after assassination in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The National Civil Rights Museum hosted an overflow crowd Thursday. It was all to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The day marked 51 years since King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel. He was visiting Memphis in support of the striking city sanitation workers.

Some in the crowd felt the impact then and it still remains.

“It means a lot because my father was one of those sanitation workers and I was eight years old,” Jimmy Franklin said. “He told me all of the stories and how they marched with Dr. King.”

King’s impact was evident by the diversity of visitors on this special day.

“I overheard a conversation,” Jacqueline Camper said. “There was some people from another country that found out about this. They run to acknowledge the fact that Dr. King did die on this very spot.”

As is the custom every April 4, a moment of silence was held at 6:01 p.m., the exact time King was shot.

Reverend Jesse Jackson was on hand to help continue honoring King’s legacy, which is what those in attendance hope to do.

“If we vote our hopes and our dreams and go forward by hope and healing,” Jackson said. “Not by hurt and hate. We’ll make America better. We must choose love over hate and healing over hurt. And make it happen.”

Franklin shared these same sentiments.

“It’s up to us to carry the dream on inside of each and everybody,” Franklin said. “Because we make up that dream. We can’t let it die. We cannot let it die.”

