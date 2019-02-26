Large reward offered for information after 2 people found dead inside burned-out car

DYER CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to look into the mysterious deaths of two people in West Tennessee.
TBI agents first responded to a call about a burning vehicle on Feb. 2.
ORIGINAL STORY: Remains of man, woman found inside burned-out rental car in Dyersburg; TBI investigating
Early that morning, agents located the “badly burned out” silver Ford Edge – believed to be model year 2018 or 2019 – in an area near Great River Road in Dyersburg.
Inside that vehicle, investigators said they found the bodies of Robert W. Williams and Samantha Dial-Hankins.
According to TBI, the Ford Edge that the remains were found in was a rental from Campbellsville, Kentucky.
Special agents are seeking information about anyone who owned a “Lotto Sport Italia sweatshirt,” which investigators collected at the scene.
A stock image of what it looked like was provided by officials.
Agents are also asking for information about anyone who may have suffered “unexplained burns or injuries” since Feb. 2. That could also include unexplained hairstyle changes, including hair length.
Police released a stock image of the vehicle involved in the incident as well for reference.
The Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
