Large-scale dog fighting rings busted in Mid-South

PANOLA CO., Miss. - A large-scale dog fighting ring was busted by authorities in the Mid-South.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Department spent weeks busting the dog fighting ring spanning across multiple locations.
Police told FOX13 they discovered multiple dog fighting rings in Northern Mississippi.
In the back of one home, investigators found two rings, the bones of five dead dogs and three malnourished dogs.
“It makes me pretty sick,” said Captain Thomas Nicholas, who is heading the investigation.
At another location in Panola County police located three more pit bulls that had been used for dog fighting.
The people who have been arrested, and the charges they are facing – on FOX13 News at 6.
