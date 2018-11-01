Large sinkhole opens up in Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large sinkhole caused road closures on Macon Rd. in Berclair Thursday.
Police said it formed because of a broken water main in the eastbound lane close to N. Graham Street.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Electric chair builder worried Tennessee execution will fail
- Prosecutor: Baby found dead in baby swing died of diaper rash
- 9-year-old child killed while crossing street to get on school bus
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Chasity Perry told FOX13 he actually ran into the sinkhole before it started bubbling.
“I thought I was going underground cause it’s so deep,” Perry said.
The road was shut down for hours. Perry said she lost her motor and muffler to the sinkhole.
“It’s shocking you know,” Perry said. “Cause for me to hit a hole and look at my momma's face, and my momma just scared, it’s just a scary experience.”
We have reached out to MLGW to find out how much water was lost due to the sinkhole.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}