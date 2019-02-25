MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man’s post about large snakes in Overton Park in going viral.
Steve Ballou posted about the encounter on Facebook. It has been shared more than 2,000 times.
Ballou said he was running in a 5K race through the park when he spotted the snakes just off the trail. An unidentified snake is seen hanging from a tree – while a venomous copperhead is spotted on the ground.
Typically, these sorts of snakes are not easily visible.
The Memphis Zoo is looking into the uncommon occurrence. Officials said it’s likely related to the snakes, who normally live in low-lying areas, seeking migration because of the recent downpour of rain in the area.
