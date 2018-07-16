Large tree slams into home in Highpoint Terrace

A family is left to pick up the pieces after a large tree fell onto their home.
The tree slammed into the house late Sunday night when the storms moved through overnight.
It happened on the 3500 block of Charleswood.
FOX13 is told the family was able to get out safely.
FOX13's Shelby Sansone is at the house and will have a live report detailing the damage on Good Morning Memphis.
