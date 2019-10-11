Latest internet challenge has deadly & potentially criminal consequences

TENNESSEE - The #FireChallenge involves dousing yourself or others in a flammable liquid and then setting that liquid on fire.
Just days ago, a 12-year-old in Michigan suffered second-degree burns all over his body after attempted the "fire challenge."
This challenge appears to have started in 2012, but is gaining popularity now.
A spokesperson from the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's said the challenge carries potentially tragic and possibly criminal consequences for all involved.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office shared the following fire safety tips for adults who have children at home:
- Supervise children closely. Many accidental fires happen when young children are left alone, even for a short period of time.
- Ask questions about what your child is watching. Be active and aware.
- Set clear rules and consequences about fire misuse.
- Keep flammable liquids as well as matches and lighters out of the reach of children. Remember, child-resistant does not mean child-proof.
- Never use lighters, matches, or accelerants as a source of amusement for children; they may try to do the same.
- If you're a young person and you know about someone who is thinking about participating in a fire challenge, tell an adult immediately. Remember: See something, say something.
Currently, there are no known incidents of the fire challenge in the Mid-South, but it's a good idea for parents to stay vigilant and be prepared.
