0 Latest round of Fred's store closing hitting small Mid-South communities hard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fred's Incorporated is closing another 49 stores across the south.

The Fred’s along 4300 Getwell Road is the latest one in Memphis to feel the impact. It will close this summer and lay off 155 people.

But in smaller communities like Munford, Fred’s isn’t just a store, it’s a central part of the town.

The store posted about the closure on its Facebook page recently. The post said in part, “We missed the first two lists of Fred’s closures, but the third hit us right in the face.”

Munford resident Jessica Scott told FOX13 she worked at Fred’s in Munford while she was in high school.

“I made a lot of close friends there and I’m sad that it’s closing,” said Scott. “I loved working the register and working with the girls and it gave me that customer service experience to put on my future resume.”

That Fred’s store is one of hundreds closing nationwide. The company stated it’s closing these underperforming stores as part of its “ongoing effort to optimize store footprint.”

Some longtime customers believe the internet is causing these back-to-back closures.

“People are tired of getting out and running to the store and it’s so easy to just order it on Amazon and it gets to your house in two days. I really think that what it is,” said Haley Bough, a Munford resident.

After 46 years in the Munford community, some said this closure will have a major impact.

“I think it’s going to affect pretty much everybody because you know it’s been here forever,” said Bough. “It’s, you know, a Munford monument.”

The Fred’s at 4300 Getwell will close in August. Other stores around the Mid-South will close by the end June.

