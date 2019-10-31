0 Latino Memphis assists Cottonwood residents displaced by storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 300 residents were told they needed to leave their storm-damaged Cottonwood Apartments by Wednesday night.

Many of those residents are Latino, and a number of organizers are helping them pack up and relocate.

Leaders from Latino Memphis are walking them through the process.

Those leaders told FOX13 there are obstacles to overcome with language barriers, understanding renter rights, and finding places to accommodate all of these families.

Mauricio Calvo with Latino Memphis told FOX13, "I don't feel that people outside of those who are working fully understand the magnitude of the issue."

According to the city, 16 buildings housing about 350 people at the Cottonwood Apartments are considered uninhabitable.

"People are moving the little stuff they have in pick-up trucks and in cars and it is getting wet," Calvo said. "We are trying to mitigate this the best we can. We understand people have to get out because it is a safety issue."

According to the city, this is the first of two phases. Sixteen additional buildings were also added to the list, displacing 350 more residents who have to be out by Friday.

A total of 700 people are being asked to leave their homes.

Latino Memphis has been assisting leasing groups by helping residents with the relocation process.

"The fact many of these families don't have the language skills. Many of them lack their immigration status," Calvo said. "There is a trust factor. There is the fact that some families are new Americans or newcomers to the country, and they don't know other resources exist. It is all of that on top of being wet and having to leave. It gets complicated."

Latino Memphis told FOX13 about 50 percent of people have found places to stay but more help is needed.



