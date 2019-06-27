0 Latino Memphis continues educating community amid ICE raids, administration changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is on his way out. It’s the latest of a list of leaders who have departed President Donald Trump’s administration.

Last week, Trump announced he'd delay the latest wave of deportations for another two weeks.

FOX13 spoke with Mauricio Calvo, executive director of Latino Memphis. He doesn't expect any big roundups in the coming days, but he said they've been hard at work teaching people in the community about their rights.

“Unfortunately, in 2019, we have people that have a separation plan,” Calvo said. “Think about it. I have children. Many of your viewers have children. Just the thought that you have to talk about not coming home is scary.”

It's nothing new for Latino Memphis, but the debate over border control, ICE raids, and deportations looms over the community.

This week, Sanders, the acting chief of Customs and Border Protection, stepped down following controversy over detention conditions. Many people in those detentions await deportation.

“I would hope that would conflict with their own moral standards. I mean, you can only do this for so long,” Calvo said.

On Saturday, Trump announced on Twitter that Sunday’s deportations would be delayed for two weeks as both parties look for a solution to asylum disagreements.

He added: If not, deportations start.

“I mean, nothing has happened in 10 years. Nothing is going to happen in two weeks,” Calvo said. “These are challenging times. Our community is in fear of going to community events.”

Nonetheless, Calvo said Latino Memphis has backed off hosting as many community events and taken a more recluse approach, fighting social issues.

He hopes someday Latino Memphis can refocus on celebrating heritage, instead of defending it.

“Hopefully, soon we can come back out again and start to celebrate,” he said.

Calvo said he's hoping administrators begin to see this as a humanitarian effort, instead of an invasion on the southern border.

