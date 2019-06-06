Law banning hand-held cellphone use while driving takes effect July 1 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In less than a month, it will be illegal for people in Tennessee to hold a phone while driving.
If caught, the first violation will be a $50 fine and then doubles until you get to $200.
Hands-free devices are allowed, such as earpieces, headphones, and even dashboard mounts.
The ban was approved in April.
The bill excludes law enforcement, first responders and utility workers and others using a phone to make an emergency call, the Tennesseean reported.
Tennessee is the 19th state to ban cellphone use while driving.
