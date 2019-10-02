Law enforcement work to lower violent crime through a violent crime summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - U.S. Attorneys from Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Kentucky and 300 law enforcement officers across the Mid-South came together on Wednesday for the first-ever Multi-State Violent Crimes Summit.
Topics discussed ranged from officer-involved shootings, officer mental health and dealing with violent crimes in their communities.
D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, says the summit is about collaborating with other agencies to fight violent crimes.
"We know that effective policing and prosecution work to reduce violent crime, and we want to share that information and that knowledge and training with these officers, and we want to get information from them as well," says Dunavant.
Recently released crime data from the FBI shows violent crime in Memphis has gone down 8% in the last year.
Dunavant told FOX13 it's going to take working with other agencies to ensure that number continues to go down. "We're going to put our egos aside, and we're going to collaborate with our partners in the Sheriff's department in the police departments state police, the highway patrol," says Dunavant.
Dunavant is hoping this summit can be the stepping stone in starting those key partnerships. He hopes to continue putting on this summit each year in the different districts throughout the Mid-South.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}