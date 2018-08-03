  • Lawmaker wants to stop charging victims of crime towing fees in city lot

    By: Chloe Morroni

    Updated:

    Victims of crimes used to have to pay to get their car out of the Memphis city impound lot.

    One local politician is changing that. 

    Earlier this year, Councilman Berlin Boyd drafted an ordinance eliminating towing and storage fees for residents who had their cars stolen and then recovered.

    Since it was created, it was amended to include all crime victims.

    The ordinance passed unanimously for the third and final reading last Tuesday.  

