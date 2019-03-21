0 Lawsuit claims 50,000 tires dumped illegally on site during Memphis tire redemption program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An intense legal battle between two companies surrounding the 50,000 tires left on an empty lot after the Tire Redemption Program took place in chancery court.

According to the lawsuit, a nonprofit called Shraddha Saburi Samidha said it owns the property off Florida Street and never gave Refurban permission to use the land for holding the tires.

The owner of Refurban, Devin James, claims he was given permission from a board member named Purushotham Tandu.

SSS argues Refurban was never allowed to use the property, and they even denied a request to lease its land to the company in the past.

During testimony, James testified that Tandu gave him permission to use the lot several times. He said Tandu told him he could put the tires there if he promised to clean them up later.

Tony Fletcher, who works for SSS, said the board never agreed to this.

In the lawsuit it said Refurban illegally dumped the tires and trespassed on its property. The company is suing Refurban for $1 million.

Fletcher testified in court that the tires are a health problem. He explained the company planned on using the land for other purposes, but now it can’t.

A spokesperson with the city of Memphis wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit but said they were working on removing the tires.

"With the help of Memphis residents, the city was able to remove 50,000 tires from our streets. We're currently in the process of moving the tires from the property on Florida, so that the they can be properly recycled. It's going to cost a little more than we anticipated, but it's worth it to help make our city a little cleaner."

The spokesperson said it will cost an additional $20,000 above the $100,000 the city and county contributed to the tire program. It will be paid for from the Solid Waste and Public Works budget.

Testimony will continue Thursday in chancery court at 9 a.m. Tandu is expected to testify during court.

