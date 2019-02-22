Lawsuit filed against Purple Haze after shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A lawsuit was filed against Purple Haze for the death of Toshia Addison.
Addison, also known as Choosey Parker, was shot and killed outside of the nightclub March 18, 2018.
RELATED: Woman dies after shooting near Purple Haze, MPD says
Marrico Garner wants $5 million from Purple Haze management and Alan Neal.
Neal was charged with aggravated assault against the victim, but all charges were dropped a month later. He was not charged with killing the victim.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Jussie Smollett cut from final episodes of 'Empire' season after actor's arrest, producers say
- Gabrielle Union coming to University of Memphis
- Four people shot inside Covington home, 41 rounds of ammo found in street
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The suit claims Neal harassed Addison throughout the night while she was inside purple haze. It said employees were told about the harassment, but did not do anything because of the club's policies.
It said in part management "negligently, carelessly, and recklessly failed to prevent the death by gunshot of Ms. Addison by failing to hire or otherwise provide adequate security personnel for the protection of Purple Haze, LLC patrons."
Purple Haze closed permanently after nine people were hurt in another shooting in September.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}