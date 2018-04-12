0 Lawsuit: Hotel employee sexually harassed, tried to rape female employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A hotel employee was accused of sexually harassing and assaulting multiple female employees. A new lawsuit claims management was notified about it back in 2014 and did little to stop it.

The former housekeeper, at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Shady Grove Rd. in Memphis, claimed a male employee in a high ranking position would harass, make inappropriate comments, expose his private parts make unwelcomed sexual advances and even attempted to rape a female employee.

On Thursday, I spoke on the phone with a former employee who was in a supervisory role at the time the suit claimed the abuse happened.

This woman was the supervisor of the woman who filed the suit. She said, “Several employees came to me letting me know he made sexual advances towards them. One employee, she was very hysterical when she came to me.”

The suit left the name of the male employee out on purpose for fear of retaliation. It claims he has a lengthy criminal record that hotel management knew about.

The witness said she took every report of alleged abuse to her bosses right away.

She said there was one meeting held with the male employee and was told to stay away from the ladies who complained about his behavior adding, “it was like it just went in one ear and out the other and so he like two days later that’s when he started coming back to the housekeeping department and still playing around with the ladies.”

Park Hotels and Resorts, Inc., the owner of the Hampton Inn and Suites and is also a defendant in the suit said in a prepared statement “the company takes matters of this nature very seriously. However, as this is the subject of litigation, we have no further comment at this time.

When asked if the male hotel employee is still employed – I was told no further comment at this time.

