0 Lawsuit: Mississippi church pressured victims into unfair settlements

NEW YORK (AP) —

Two Mississippi men who said they were sexually assaulted filed a federal lawsuit Thursday claiming that Catholic officials pressured them into signing settlements that paid them little money and required them to remain silent about the alleged abuse.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims the church officials drew up the agreements a year ago to prevent the men from telling their stories or going to court — a violation of a 2002 promise by American bishops to abandon the use of nondisclosure agreements, as part of an effort to end the cover-up of sexual abuse within the church.

"The confidentiality provisions contained in the disputed agreements were intended to silence" the two men "in direct contradiction" to the U.S. Catholic Church's Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the lawsuit says.

The suit was filed by two cousins from, one from Senatobia, Mississippi, and another from Greenwood, Mississippi.

The men said they were repeatedly abused while they were enrolled in a Catholic grade school in Greenwood, Mississippi.

In the lawsuit, the victims said they were abused while on driving excursions from Mississippi to New York. The lawsuit says the victims were abused at a hotel in Manhattan.

The victims reported their abuse separately to the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi, within the last two years.

Victims of Catholic sexual abuse who are represented by attorneys generally settle for much more than $15,000. In 2006, the Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi, settled a handful of lawsuits with 19 victims, 17 of whom were white, for $5 million, with an average payout of more than $250,000 per survivor.

More recent settlements have ranged far higher, including an average payment of nearly $500,000 each for survivors in the St. Paul-Minneapolis Diocese.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

