0 Lawsuit seeks transparency from Shelby County crime commission

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission is the target of a lawsuit, accused of being a secret organization that gets public money to shape law enforcement policy.

The lawsuit was filed by a nonprofit news organization called the “Marshall Project.”

They want the crime commission turn over documents related to funding, policy and the hiring of former New York City Police Director Ray Kelly to consult Memphis police three years ago.

"Nobody knows what they do. But we feel the effects of what they do," said Al Lewis, a local community activist.

Lewis and Hunter Demster have been suspicious of the commission for years.

They point to when the commission hired Kelly to be a consultant to review Memphis police.

In 2016, FOX13 was told Kelly's salary, contract and final report were private.

"(He) was known for creating stop and frisk in New York City. How much did he get paid? These are answers we have a right to know," said Demster.

The Marshall Project news organization is suing the crime commission to get those answers about Kelly's hiring and other policy decisions that impact public safety after filing for public documents and were denied.

It claims those papers should be made available to the public since many on the commission board are elected officials.

The commission budget is funded from both public money and private donations.

"They have closed meetings. There is not that much transparency, so it comes across as a shadow organization creating policy for the Memphis Police Department without any transparency,” said Demster.

The lawsuit also makes reference to the commission raising more than $6 million from private funds to offer police officers a bonus for staying on the job.

The Strickland Administration and commission at first refused to name the corporate donors but did so only after the Marshall Project began to inquire.

"Any board that represents people and uses our tax dollars should be transparent or disbanded,” said Lewis.

FOX13 emailed a copy of the lawsuit filed in Chancery Court to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. We are still waiting for a response.

